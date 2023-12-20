Find out what Old Dominion's favorite Christmas movies are

Christmas typically finds families spending time together feasting, unwrapping presents and watching holiday movies — or in most cases, rewatching them.

When it comes to films, Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey, Geoff Sprung and Brad Tursi have a few staples for Christmas.

"Christmas Vacation is the must-watch movie for me," says Matthew. "Holiday season or not, that's one of my favorite movies period."

"Mine has become Elf, especially now that I have got a little kid to watch it with. That's mine," shares Geoff.

Brad's got not one but two favorites.

"I'd say It's a Wonderful Life and A Christmas Story, the two that I always end up seeming to have my eyeballs on," he says.

Old Dominion are ascending the country charts with the Megan Moroney-assisted "Can't Break Up Now," from their latest album, Memory Lane.

The reigning CMA Vocal Group of the Year recently concluded their No Bad Vibes Tour at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. You can check out a recap video of the concert now on Old Dominion's Instagram.

