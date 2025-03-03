'Footprints' bring Ingrid Andress back for another anthem performance

Ingrid Andress is back, after a performance of the national anthem last July led her to go to rehab.

She returned Friday to demonstrate she's doing well, singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at a Colorado Avalanche game in her home state. You can check out her appearance on her socials, as the crowd both sings along and cheers for her.

Ingrid's also just put out her first new music since 2022's Good Person, a new track called "Footprints."

“This song means so much to me that I didn’t think I’d ever put it out, and now it resonates with me even more than when I wrote it,” she reveals.

“I was the first sibling to venture out on my own and pursue my dreams," she explains, "and I think it’s my role as an older sister to encourage them to do the same. I want them to learn from my mistakes, and to know that you can mess up and still keep moving forward. It doesn’t feel great to fail, but it can end up making you stronger.”

So far Ingrid's topped the country chart twice, with "More Hearts Than Mine" and "Wishful Drinking" with Sam Hunt.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.