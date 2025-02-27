'Future Tripping': Kelsea Ballerini's ready with 'Patterns (Deluxe)'

Black River
By Stephen Hubbard

Kelsea Ballerini promised a surprise during her Wednesday night show in Fort Worth, and she delivered, announcing the expanded edition of her latest album and debuting the new track, "Future Tripping."

You can check out Kelsea's big reveal and the new song on her socials.

Patterns (Deluxe) adds five new cuts and is set to arrive March 7. "To the Men that Love Women After Heartbreak," "Put it to Bed," "Cut Me Up" and "Hindsight is Happiness" are the other four tracks that round out the new version of Kelsea's 2024 album.

Kelsea's fifth effort is her first to top Billboard's Country Albums ranking and includes her current hit, "Cowboys Cry Too," with Noah Kahan.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!