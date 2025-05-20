Gabby Barrett, Randy Houser and more to lead Whiskey Jam at CMA Fest

Country Music Association
By Stephen Hubbard

The Country Music Association will kick off the first night of CMA Fest with a special Whiskey Jam takeover at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater.

Gabby Barrett, Randy Houser, Colbie Caillat, Edwin McCain, Ian Munsick, Lakeview, Vincent Mason and Graham Barham are booked to play the expanded version of the laidback shows that typically take place on Mondays in midtown Nashville.

Tickets for the June 5 concert are on sale now.

Jake Owen and Friends will take over Ascend on June 6, with Wynonna Judd's Girls Night Out on tap for June 7.

