Gabby Barrett announces Life I'm Living Tour 2025

Jason Koerner/Getty Images
By Andrea Dresdale

Gabby Barrett is back.

She'll launch a headlining trek called Life I'm Living Tour 2025 June 7 in Nebraska, right after her June 5 and 6 performances at CMA Fest. The tour is currently set to wrap up Oct. 5 in Ocean City, Maryland, at the Country Calling Festival. Visit Gabby's official website for all the details.

"I'm pumped to hit the road this year!" Gabby says in a statement, adding that the tour will "be about the journey of my music career thus far, and turning the page to the next chapter with new music that is coming shortly!"

Gabby's most recent album was her holiday album Carols and Candlelight, which came out in November 2024. Her latest non-Christmas album is Chapter & Verse, which came out in February 2024.

Gabby will serve as a presenter at the ACM Awards, which stream live Thursday night on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!