Garth Brooks loves looking in 'The Mirror' with wife Trisha Yearwood

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
By Stephen Hubbard

Garth Brooks has never been the most active person on social media, but he's made it a point to post about wife Trisha Yearwood's new album, the first one she's co-written and co-produced.

"I've never been more excited for you, @trishayearwood you've outdone yourself!" he says in his Wednesday post. "The Mirror is my FAVORITE album you have EVER made...the world is lucky to hear your voice, your stories and your soul in this way. This album, like you, is a gift to all of us! love, me."

Behind the scenes, Trisha's been busy autographing copies of the record before its Friday release.

"I sat and watched her sign albums one night at the house," Garth's post continues. "I jokingly asked her if she would sign one for me, she laughed and said if I wanted an album signed I could click the link and buy one myself!"

"Don’t mind if I do!" he adds, alongside a pic that shows him holding the vinyl.

The Mirror is Trisha's first new record since 2019's Every Girl.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

