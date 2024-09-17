George Birge admits to "a few stinkers" before writing "Cowboy Songs"

George Birge's wife, Kara, is often both his muse and one of his best sounding boards when he's writing.

Still, the "Mind on You" hitmaker says there are some songs she's never heard.

"I don't play her everything, right, because obviously there's a few stinkers in the journey to find the hits," he says. "But when you have something that you're really proud of, you can't wait to go and show her."

That, as you might expect, was the case with his latest hit, "Cowboy Songs."

"That was a first listen for her," he tells ABC Audio. "She was all in. So I was excited to get to show her that one."

"Cowboy Songs" is the title track of George's latest EP.

