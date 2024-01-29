George Birge has his "Mind On" album #2

By Jeremy Chua

George Birge is currently working on his sophomore album, the follow-up to George Birge: Mind On You.

The Texas native recently shared with fans photos of him in the recording studio, offering them a little glimpse into his next music chapter.

"Started makin a record today," George captioned his Instagram carousel, which featured photos of him in a recording booth, behind a recording mixer and with studio musicians and his crew. George also teased an instrumental snippet of an unreleased song, "Okay Breakin' Up."

George recently notched his first career #1 with "Mind on You."

Coming up, George will hit the road to open for Parker McCollum on select dates of his Burn It Down Tour. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to georgebirge.com.

