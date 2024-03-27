George Birge reflects on his career-launching song and Nashville journey

George Birge may have a #1 hit, debut album and forthcoming EP under his belt, but, did you know all of that wouldn't have been possible without his viral debut track, "Beer Beer, Truck Truck"?



"I wrote that song in defense of country music," George recalls to ABC Audio. "I saw somebody making fun of country music — 'It ain't nothing but beer, beer, truck, truck.' And I'm a songwriter, right? Like that's my thing. I wanted to have a defense of country music and show her that I could create a story around that and that it wasn't just beer, beer, truck, truck."



"So I wrote this song in response to this girl making fun of country music, and I posted it and it just went like wildfire," he says of his then-independent release.



While "Beer Beer, Truck Truck" didn't top the country charts, he's grateful for the foundation it built for his career — which includes gaining a recording contract with RECORDS Nashville and notching his first chart-topper with "Mind on You."



"What it did do was open a ton of doors for me. It's still crazy. Whenever we play ['Beer Beer, Truck Truck'] live, people go insane singing it back," George says. "It gave me the opportunity to go in and record my first record and opened every door in Nashville for me. And for that, I will always be thankful. That's pretty cool."



George's Cowboy Songs EP drops April 5 and can be presaved now. While you wait, check out the title track and "It Ain't Austin" wherever you listen to music.

