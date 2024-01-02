George Birge celebrates first career #1 with "Mind on You"

Years after moving to Nashville for country music, Texas native George Birge has finally scored his first career chart-topper with "Mind on You."

"My FIRST NUMBER ONE on the LAST day of the year…. Yall I have dreamed of this day my entire life and there were at least a hundred sleepless nights where I thought it might never come true. Y'all never quit on me and believed in me even when I didn't and today we have the NUMBER ONE SONG IN AMERICA," George captioned his Instagram post, which featured a video of him emotionally sharing the news with fans.

"Thank you to my friends at country radio for betting big on a long shot, to @karabirge for being my rock and never letting me quit, to @coltfordmusic @jaronboyer @michaeltylermusic for helping me write this song, my @recordsco team that literally didn't sleep and never backed down even when every odd was stacked against us, and most importantly to y'all for showing up and turning it up… WE JUST DID THAT!!!" he added.

"Mind on You" is off George's debut album, George Birge: Mind On You, which arrived in May.

Coming up, George will open for Parker McCollum on his Burn It Down Tour. For tickets, head to georgebirge.com.

