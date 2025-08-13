George Strait is one of this year’s Kennedy Center Honorees

President Donald Trump revealed this year’s Kennedy Center Honorees Wednesday, with George Strait among the artists being recognized.

Trump made the announcement during a press conference. "I Will Survive" singer Gloria Gaynor, actor Sylvester Stallone, Phantom of the Opera star Michael Crawford and rock legends KISS are also part of the 49th class of Kennedy Center Honorees.

Strait has the most #1 songs of any country artist in history, with 60. He also boasts the third most certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America, behind The Beatles and Elvis Presley.

With 33 Platinum or multi-Platinum albums to his credit, he put out his 31st studio album in 2024, Cowboys and Dreamers. In July, he raised more than $6 million for Texas flood relief with a concert in Boerne.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.