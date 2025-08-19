George Strait, Miranda Lambert & more headed for Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame

George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Don Cook and Keith Gattis are going into the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2026.

In addition to having 110 million RIAA certifications, as well as a top hit every year for more than three decades, King George has penned some of his own songs — "Every Little Honky Tonk Bar," "Here for a Good Time" and "The Weight of the Badge" among them.

The most-awarded artist in ACM history, Miranda co-wrote hits like "Bluebird," "Tin Man" and "Automatic."

Don Cook has 20 number ones to his credit, 13 of them with Brooks & Dunn. Along the way, he also picked up cuts by Strait, Alabama and Kenny Rogers.

Keith Gattis wrote "El Cerrito Place," which was recorded by Kenny Chesney, with Strait, Willie Nelson, Randy Houser and George Jones tunes to his credit as well.

The four honorees will be officially inducted during the 20th anniversary Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards Feb. 21 at ACL Live in Austin.

