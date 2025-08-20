Get the extra Jordan Davis track 'Like God Intended'

You may not realize it, but even if you've been streaming Jordan Davis' new Learn the Hard Way album, you're probably missing a track.

Jordan revealed the extra tune — and how to get it — on his socials.

"I wrote a song called 'Like God Intended' that didn’t make it on the record," Jordan said. "I played it during my album listening party and it sounds like you all want this one to come out. To get this track, download the album from my website before Thursday at midnight ET, you can get it as a bonus track!"

Adding an extra track you can only get from the artist's website seems to be a trend, as Jordan's label mate Parker McCollum did the same thing when his fifth album came out in June.

If you listen closely, you'll also hear the Learn the Hard Way cut "Ain't Enough Road" in Jordan's new commercial for Cracker Barrel.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.