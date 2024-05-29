Get ready for all things Dolly at CMA Fest

Dolly Parton fans: you're in for a treat with all things Dolly at this year's CMA Fest.



The "9 to 5" star will kick things off June 6 with a special, in-person conversation with ET's Rachel Smith onstage at Fan Fair X in Nashville.



Unable to be in the audience? Fret not. The interview will livestream on TalkShopLive, the CMA Connect app, across the CMA Fest website, CMA Facebook page, and Dolly's website and Facebook page.



But wait, that's not all.



An exclusive Dolly! All Access pop-up experience will be held at Fan Fair X June 6-9, and it's going to be stacked with everything Dolly. Among the items and merch you can expect are a limited-edition vinyl of Rockstar, Dolly's books including Songteller: My Life In Lyrics and Behind The Seams: My Life In Rhinestones, Dolly Parton Funko Pop! Rocks collectibles and classic Dolly merchandise.



Additionally, Dolly's sister Rachel Parton George, who co-authored the upcoming cookbook Good Lookin' Cookin' with Dolly, will join the book's editor Maurice Miner to host daily cooking demonstrations of recipes from the sisters' collection. Fans will also get to meet Rachel after the demonstrations.



For more information and to get tickets to CMA Fest, visit cmafest.com.

