Get ready to hear two Dylans on country radio

Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

By Jeremy Chua

The latest Dylan-squared collab is set to arrive at country radio soon.

Dylan Scott and Dylan Marlowe's "Boy Back Home," which arrived in October, will serve as Marlowe's debut single.

"Insanely pumped to announce 'Boys Back Home' is my first ever RADIO SINGLE! Comin to some air waves near you, call and request it 45 times a day!" Marlowe shared with fans on Instagram. "Huge thanks to @dylanscottcountry for hopin on this and @sonynashville for making this happen! Let's ride!!"

"Thank you @_dylanmarlowe for letting me hop on this song with you!!!" Scott posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a clip of him jamming out to the track on its release day.

Scott recently scored his fourth career #1 with "Can't Have Mine." Meanwhile, Marlowe's currently on the road opening for HARDY on the mockingbird & THE CROW Tour.

