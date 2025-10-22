Get ready to howl: Koe Wetzel's dropping a new song

Koe Wetzel performs at Madison Square Garden on September 24, 2025 in New York City. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
By Andrea Dresdale

After teasing it on Instagram, Koe Wetzel has announced that he's dropping his brand-new song Thursday at midnight.

"Save your silver bullets," he wrote on Wednesday. "'Werewolf' - Midnight tomorrow."

He first teased the werewolf concept on Tuesday by posting footage of himself duck hunting at night, with the caption, "I don't need a full moon."

"Werewolf" is the follow-up to Koe's first single of 2025, "Surrounded."

In other Koe Wetzel news, he and Ella Langley recently celebrated the fact that their duet, "What's Why We Fight," has been RIAA-certified Gold.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!