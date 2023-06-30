Get ready for a new Ashley McBryde song

ABC/Connie Chornuk

By Jeremy Chua

Ashley McBryde's dropping a new song, "Made For This," on July 7.

"I just got off stage, but I'm excited to tell you that 'Made For This' comes out July 7," Ashley announced in a Twitter video, before sharing a five-second clip of the track.

"Made For This" will be included in Ashley's forthcoming album, The Devil I Know.

Due out September 8, the 11-song record was introduced with its lead single, "Light On In The Kitchen," which is #27 and rising on the country charts.

The Devil I Know is available for presave and preorder now.

