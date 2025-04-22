Give Dasha a second and she'll come up with a new song this weekend

Dasha got to sing her viral hit "Austin" at last year's Stagecoach festival, but on Saturday she's returning to the event as a main stage headliner, with a new song, to boot.

Speaking to People, Dasha says the new song is called "Give Me a Second," adding, "It's just super-fun, upbeat, and the lyrics are so real."

"It's not my next single or anything," she clarifies. "I really wanted to include it in the set because of how much fun it is to perform. We’re literally opening the show with it."

Dasha also reveals that she plans to release an EP soon, with another EP coming in October, which she says will "combine into a bigger album." She notes that last year "Austin" became so huge that people knew it, not her, and she needs to remedy that.

"I feel like with these appearances with Stagecoach and bigger shows, I have this opportunity to show people like, 'Hey, I'm the girl who sings "Austin," these are the rest of my songs, and this is my new project,'” she explains. "I get to backtrack in a way where I get to introduce people to who I am, where I come from, what I stand for, and what my music is all about."

Speaking of introductions, Dasha tells People that last year she was backstage at an awards show and introduced herself to Post Malone; he replied, using his birth name, "Oh, 'sup? I'm Austin."

"And I was like, 'Oh, I got a song called "Austin,"'" she continues. "He was like, 'Oh, I know.' So that was pretty cool. ... He's just a cool dude and so him even just knowing my song was there in the world was pretty cool."

