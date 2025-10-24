'Golden Child' Meghan Patrick preps 'The Final Chapter'

Meghan Patrick has her first top-25 hit in the U.S. with "Golden Child," as the Canadian star prepares to release the deluxe edition of her album of the same name.

Golden Child (The Final Chapter) arrives Jan. 9, 2026, and will feature six new songs.

The expanded collection also adds her newest track, "Both Can Be True."

“This song is about realizing how hard it can be in life to truly 'have it all' at one time, but understanding there's always beauty and happiness to be found if you're looking for it," Meghan says. ”It's ok to be grateful for what you have and still want more, or love someone while knowing they aren't 'the one'."

"Life can be heartbreaking lows and exhilarating highs, and the beauty of living is accepting that both can be true, and sometimes at the same time," she adds.

Meghan and husband Mitchell Tenpenny celebrated their third anniversary Thursday, just as she prepares to headline her third benefit for YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee on Monday.

The show at the Nashville Palace raises money for the YWCA's domestic violence services program.

