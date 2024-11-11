'Good News': Shaboozey's teasing new music

Shaboozey's serving up some "Good News," y'all.



The "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" singer hopped on Instagram to share two Reels of the as-yet-unreleased "Good News." It's the first song he's teased that's not on his debut country album, Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going.



"All we really need is a little Good News," Shaboozey captioned one of the Reels.



In the clip, he sings, "At the end of my wrongs/ I need some good news/ Sitting here sipping on cold truth/ Nobody knows what I'm going through/ Bet the devil wouldn't walk in my shoes/ Wish someone told me/ Living this life would be lonely/ Trying to get away from the old me/ Still stuck singing these blues/ All I really need is a little good news."



No official word yet on when "Good News" will drop, but you can hear the full snippet now on Instagram.



Shaboozey recently earned six Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist and Song of the Year, Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for his #1 hit, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)."



"This moment is something I've dreamt about ever since I started recording music. Even with that said, nothing could've prepared me for the moment when I finally heard my name called today!" Shaboozey wrote in an Instagram post.



"I'm thankful for everyone who ever believed and took a chance on me," he said. "I'm thankful for everything! I wake up grateful every single day. Never give up on your dreams LLC."



"Highway" is Shaboozey's new single, and it's currently making its way up the country charts.

Shaboozey's currently opening for Jelly Roll on his Beautifully Broken Tour. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit americandogwood.com.

