'Good News': Shaboozey's new song is dropping very soon

Shaboozey's "Good News" now has a release date, and we don't have to wait long for it.



The "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" hitmaker announced that his new track is set to arrive Friday.



Shaboozey has been teasing the song since early November. Sonically, it's a midtempo tune with reflective lyrics on one's life and the yearning for a better tomorrow.



"At the end of my wrongs/ I need some good news/ Sitting here sipping on cold truth/ Nobody knows what I'm going through/ Bet the devil wouldn't walk in my shoes/ Wish someone told me/ Living this life would be lonely/ Trying to get away from the old me/ Still stuck singing these blues/ All I really need is a little good news," Shaboozey sings in the chorus.



While you wait for its release, you can check out a snippet of "Good News" on Shaboozey's Instagram.

Coming up, Shaboozey will perform "Highway" and "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" at the 2024 CMA Awards, where he's also nominated for New Artist of the Year and Single of the Year.



Hosted by Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson, the 2024 CMAs air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

