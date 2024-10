Headcount & Dayglo Present Phil Lesh And Very Special Friends At The Apollo Theater NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 07: Phil Lesh performs onstage at Headcount & Dayglo Present Phil Lesh And Very Special Friends At The Apollo Theater at The Apollo Theater on September 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Marc Millman/Getty Images for Dayglo Presents) (Marc Millman/Getty Images for Dayglo Presents)

CALIFORNIA — According to Phil Lesh’s official Instagram, the bassist and founder of Grateful Dead has passed away peacefully this morning at 84.

“Phil Lesh, bassist and founding member of The Grateful Dead, passed peacefully this morning. He was surrounded by his family and full of love. Phil brought immense joy to everyone around him and leaves behind a legacy of music and love. We request that you respect the Lesh family’s privacy at this time.”