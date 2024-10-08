Growing up with divorced parents inspired Matt Stell's 'Born Lonely': "It had its effect on me"

By Jeremy Chua + Stephen Hubbard

Growing up in a broken family was not easy for Matt Stell.

Instead of shying away from the emotions entailed with having divorced parents, the "Breakin' in Boots" singer decided to embrace it and use it as catalytic inspiration for his latest album, Born Lonely.

"I challenge myself to tell the truth even when it's uncomfortable, even when it's a little embarrassing, you know? I came from a great family on both sides. But my parents were divorced. I never remember [them] being together," Matt tells ABC Audio. "I moved three states away when I was very young with my mom and had to say goodbye to family a whole lot as a small kid and it really kind of had its effect on me." 

"I don't blame anybody. Everybody is doing their best and did a good job. But, you know, it had its effect on me," he says.

Deep down, Matt knew that the things he felt "sheepish" discussing were precisely what he needed to write and sing about — which he did on his 10-track effort.

"The whole record is about where I come from, where I'm at now, the things that [have] happened to me, things I've seen happen, things I'm proud of, things that hurt," Matt shares. "I feel like what I've always wanted to do is write a three-dimensional record that was telling the truth, and I hopefully that's what I've done."

"Breakin' in Boots" is currently #23 and climbing up the country charts.

To catch Matt on the road this fall, visit mattstell.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!