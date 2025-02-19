Hailey Whitters' dropping a collab with 'girl crush'

Disney/Frank Micelotta
By Jeremy Chua

Hailey Whitters is dropping "Prodigal Daughter" with bluegrass artist Molly Tuttle on Friday.

Hailey shared the news on social media along with the song's cover art.

"yall been asking so sweetly so guess what! 'Prodigal Daughter' out this Friday ft. my girl crush @mollytuttle!" the "Everything She Ain't" singer wrote on social platform X.

Hailey's latest song, "Casseroles," dropped in January.

Hailey's got several festival dates lined up this year, including Morgan Wallen's Sand In My Boots in May. For a full list of dates, visit haileywhitters.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!