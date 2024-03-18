Hailey Whitters joins Ben Rector on "Color Up My World"

Hailey Whitters has teamed up with Nashville-based singer/songwriter Ben Rector for a new collab, "Color Up My World."



The banjo-driven song is the first time the singers have teamed up in the studio, outside of the opening slots on Dan + Shay's ongoing Heartbreak On The Map Tour.



"The minute I heard this song I was instantly sold. It just makes me feel good," says Hailey. "Ben is insanely talented and I was honored he asked me to be a part of it. Every time we sing it, it makes me smile and it's been fun watching the audience respond in a similar way on tour."



Ben says, "When Dan + Shay asked me to go on tour this spring it was an easy yes. I've known them for a long time and have immense respect for their music and careers, and when I learned Hailey Whitters would also be on the bill I was ecstatic."



Of the genesis of "Color Up My World," he shares, "It was one of those special songs that came together really quickly and felt like it could be an authentic fit for both Hailey and me, and something that would be a ton of fun to play together. I'm really proud of how it came together and am so excited to release it into the world."



You can catch Hailey and Ben on the Heartbreak On The Map Tour's upcoming stops in Savannah, Georgia, Nashville and Chicago, on March 20, March 21 and March 22, respectively.



For tickets and Hailey's full tour schedule, visit haileywhitters.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.