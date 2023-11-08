HARDY on the importance of "Wait in the Truck" + jumping on "Lainey mania"

HARDY and Lainey Wilson's "Wait in the Truck" has earned four nominations at the 2023 CMA Awards, two of which the song's already won: Musical Event and Music Video of the Year.

"It's important for me in my career, but I think also what it stands for and what it says is very important," HARDY tells ABC Audio of his hit "murder ballad story song." "I think once every ten years, there needs to be a song like that on the radio and to exist and do well because that's the foundation that country music was built on, and I don't think we should ever get too, too far away from that."

Enlisting Lainey as his "Wait in the Truck" duet partner was an easy decision for him, one that played out well.

"Lainey and I were already so close and really, truly she and I had had a relationship with each other. We toured a ton together and I just knew that she was going to play that character so well and to be so convicting. And she did," HARDY says.

"The whole 'Lainey mania' just worked out really well. She did ['Wait in the Truck'] and then just immediately blew up right after that," he notes. "I'm also just so proud of her and everything she's done and she's worked so hard. But selfishly, it was perfect timing for all that because she has really blown up. It's amazing."

The 57th CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

