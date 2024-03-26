HARDY takes his "TRUCK BED" to #1

HARDY has earned him his third #1 with "TRUCK BED."



The song, which HARDY co-wrote with Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson and Hunter Phelps, is also his 12th chart-topper as a songwriter.



"I'm so thankful," Hardy tells Billboard of his latest Country Airplay achievement. "I know my music is a little left of center, so thank you, country radio, for taking a chance on me and playing this song. I can't wait for you guys to hear what's coming next!"



You can find "TRUCK BED" on HARDY's latest country and rock-blending album, the mockingbird & THE CROW.



Coming up, HARDY will release his star-studded Joe Diffie tribute album, HIXTAPE Vol. 3: DIFFTAPE, on March 29. The project was previewed in November with the Post Malone-assisted "Pickup Man" and "John Deere Green" featuring Morgan Wallen.



On the tour front, HARDY'll kick off his 15-date Quit!! tour May 30 in Rogers, Arkansas. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to hardyofficial.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.