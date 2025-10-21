Hear Dan + Shay's rush-released Taylor Swift cover

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney perform at the 2025 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony in New York City, June, 2025 (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)

As if there weren't enough Taylor Swift songs around right now, Dan + Shay have rush-released a cover of one of her tunes due to fan demand.

The duo posted a clip of themselves singing an impromptu version of Taylor's "Back to December" from her 2010 album, Speak Now. So many fans asked for the full version that they headed right into the studio to record it and released it just days later. It's available now on streaming services.

"What started as an impromptu soundcheck cover of one of our favorite @taylorswiftsongs turned into the quickest recording-to-release turnaround in our almost 13 year career," the duo wrote on Instagram. "Huge thanks to our fans who encouraged us to get in the studio and make a full version, and to everyone on our team who worked like crazy to help us make it happen. We’re proud of the way it turned out, and hope you love it as much as we do."

The group then wrote on Instagram Monday, "Back To December + fall weather go together like 2026 + @danandshay world tour," teasing an upcoming return to the road.

Dan + Shay recently announced that they'd be putting out a new Christmas song this holiday season. They'd previously scored with the original holiday tracks "Pick Out a Christmas Tree," "Officially Christmas" and "Holiday Party." Last year they released It's Officially Christmas: The Double Album.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.