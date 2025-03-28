Hear Eric Church sing his new album live in Nashville

Eric Church will play his new album live for the first time during two shows in Nashville.

The Chief will do the eight tracks from Evangeline Vs. the Machine in order, reinforcing his belief in listening to albums from start to finish.

“I believe in that time-tested tradition of making records that live and breathe as one piece of art," he says. "I think it’s important.”

He'll also add some familiar favorites, in addition to the new music that features his current single, "Hands of Time."

Evangeline Vs. the Machine arrives May 2, with the live shows taking place May 23 and May 24 at The Pinnacle in Nashville.

Tickets go on sale Monday, March 31, with members of Eric's Church Choir getting the chance to buy them first.

