Hear Lainey's "4x4xU" before it releases July 4

Lainey Wilson's "4x4xU" drops Thursday, but you won't have to wait for a preview.



The country superstar took to Instagram recently to share a clip of the unreleased love song.



"In a 4x4xU babe/ From the Bayou to Kentucky/ City to the country/ From here to Timbuktu/ Boy after a long day you know there ain't no wrong way to drive my crazy crazy in a 4x4xU," Lainey sings in the chorus in live performance video footage.



"aaaaand another hook i wish id thought of, haha.. hell yeah!!!!" fellow country singer Charlie Worsham told Lainey in the comments of her post.



"4x4xU" will be the latest preview of Lainey's forthcoming album, Whirlwind. Arriving Aug. 23, the 14-track project will also include its lead single, "Hang Tight Honey," and the earlier released "Country's Cool Again."



Whirlwind is available for preorder now.

To catch Lainey on her ongoing Country's Cool Again Tour, head to laineywilson.com.

