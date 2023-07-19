Hear a preview of Lady A’s new song, “Love You Back”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

By Jeremy Chua

New music’s on the horizon for Lady A. The group recently shared a clip of their as-yet-unreleased song “Love You Back.” “We just got a few mixes back on some new music that we’re pretty amped up about. This one is called ‘Love You Back,’” Lady A captions their latest Instagram Reel. The video opens with Lady A’s Charles KelleyHillary Scott and Dave Haywood briefly explaining the backstory of the song at their recent secret listening party in Nashville. “We were trying to kind of give this a little bit of an old-school Lady A kind of treatment,” shares Dave before the clip of “Love You Back” plays. Lady A’s currently on the road on their Request Line Tour. To get tickets, visit ladyamusic.com.

