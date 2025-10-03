Hear Reba McEntire's take on 'Heat Wave' ahead of 'Starting Over: 30th Anniversary Edition'

Reba McEntire's rereleasing her 1995 covers album, Starting Over, to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

The new version adds three bonus tracks: "Misty Blue," "Tulsa Time" and "Heat Wave," which is available now. It will also be the album's first vinyl release.

Originally released on Oct. 3, 1995, Starting Over was preceded by its lead single, a cover of Patti LaBelle and Michael McDonald's "On My Own," featuring Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride and Linda Davis. It debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart and would go on to be certified Platinum.

Here's the track listing for Starting Over: 30th Anniversary Edition, which comes out Jan. 23:

"Talking In Your Sleep"

"Please Come To Boston"

"On My Own"

"I Won't Mention It Again"

"You're No Good"

"Ring On Her Finger, Time On Her Hands"

"Five Hundred Miles Away From Home"

"Starting Over Again"

"You Keep Me Hangin' On"

"By The Time I Get To Phoenix"

"Heat Wave"

"Misty Blue"

"Tulsa Time"

