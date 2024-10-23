Hear a sneak peek of Morgan Wallen's spin on 'Neon Moon'

Morgan Wallen may have been tasked to reimagine "Neon Moon," but delivering a completely different version from Brooks & Dunn's original wasn't up his alley.



"It's a little bit intimidating and challenging and, for me, I don't want to stray too far from what I consider something that's perfect," Morgan shares in a behind-the-scenes clip. "We added a little bit of a flavor to it, but it still keeps a lot of the OG too."



The "Last Night" singer also recounted his longtime familiarity with the duo's songs.



"Pretty much whatever vehicle I got into as a kid was blaring, blaring their music," he said.



The short video also included a snippet of Morgan's version, which you'll find on Brooks & Dunn's star-studded 18-track REBOOT II, out Nov. 15.



Here's the full track list for REBOOT II:

"Play Something Country" with Lainey Wilson

"Neon Moon" with Morgan Wallen

"Rock My World (Little Country Girl)" with Marcus King Band

"Ain't Nothing 'Bout You" with Megan Moroney

"Brand New Man" with Warren Zeiders

"Believe" with Jelly Roll

"She Used to Be Mine" with Riley Green

"She Likes to Get Out of Town" with The Cadillac Three

"Boot Scootin' Boogie" with Halestorm

"Ain't No Way To Go" with Mitchell Tenpenny

"How Long Gone" with The Earls of Leicester

"I'll Never Forgive My Heart" with Jake Worthington

"She's Not the Cheatin' Kind" with Hailey Whitters

"Hard Workin' Man" with Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

"Hillbilly Deluxe" with HARDY

"Indian Summer" with ERNEST

"Drop in the Bucket" with Thousand Horses

"Only In America" with Corey Kent

