Hear a teaser of Blake + Gwen's "Purple Irises"

Music superstars Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are set to drop their new duet, "Purple Irises," on Friday, February 9.



The love song, the couple's latest duet, will follow 2021's "Happy Anywhere" and 2019's "Nobody but You" — both of which hit #1 on the country charts.



While not much has been shared about "Purple Irises," Gwen shared a clip of it on her TikTok ahead of its release.



"But if someone comes along and tries to love you like I love you/ Don't know what I'd do, don't wanna lose you/ If someone comes along and tries to take you, tries to make you/ Don't let 'em change your mind/ Wonder why you took a risk/ On a broken hеart you cannot fix/ No, I never knew a lovе like this/ Now I'm picking purple irises," the couple harmonizes on the uptempo number.



To celebrate the release, Gwen will perform "Purple Irises" live on TikTok February 11 on Super Bowl 58 TikTok Tailgate.



"Purple Irises" is available for presave now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.