Here's what it's like to be front row at a Dierks show

ABC/Connie Chornuk

By Jeremy Chua

Ever wondered what it's like to watch Dierks Bentley's concerts from the front row? Well, you're in luck.

While Dierks isn't giving out free front-row tickets, he did post an Instagram Reel of the view you'll get from those prized seats.

The video features clips of Dierks performing onstage both by himself and with his opening acts, which include Jordan DavisParker McCollumAshley McBrydeHARDYRiley Green and more.

Dierks is currently on his Gravel & Gold Tour, with upcoming stops in Holmdel, New Jersey; Bethel, New York; and Bristow, Virginia on July 27, July 28 and July 29, respectively. 

Grab tickets now at dierks.com.

