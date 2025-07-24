Stacker compiled a ranking of the highest-earning counties in Oklahoma.

Data shows that annual annual income depends heavily on an individual's educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. One cluster of the United States is particularly well off: The five of the seven counties with the highest median household income in the country can be found in the Washington D.C. metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia. These counties can likely attribute their wealth to their proximity to Washington D.C., which attracts highly educated and skilled people in areas of law and public policy. And people in those fields often marry each other, making two high-earning households one very high-earning household.

The 2023 real median household income in the U.S. was $80,610, an increase of 4.0% from 2022, the first statistically significant annual increase in real median household income since 2019.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Oklahoma using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2023 5-year estimate median household income.

#50. Cherokee County

- Median household income: $53,668

- Households earning over $100k: 22.7%

- Households earning less than $25k: 22.1%

#49. Bryan County

- Median household income: $54,280

- Households earning over $100k: 22.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 20.2%

#48. Harmon County

- Median household income: $54,286

- Households earning over $100k: 22.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 20.9%

#47. Pittsburg County

- Median household income: $54,787

- Households earning over $100k: 23.2%

- Households earning less than $25k: 22.9%

#46. Delaware County

- Median household income: $55,114

- Households earning over $100k: 22.7%

- Households earning less than $25k: 22.0%

#45. Marshall County

- Median household income: $56,495

- Households earning over $100k: 23.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 22.6%

#44. Kay County

- Median household income: $56,673

- Households earning over $100k: 24.1%

- Households earning less than $25k: 18.7%

#43. Ellis County

- Median household income: $56,992

- Households earning over $100k: 24.2%

- Households earning less than $25k: 18.2%

#42. Garvin County

- Median household income: $57,127

- Households earning over $100k: 25.9%

- Households earning less than $25k: 18.7%

#41. Cimarron County

- Median household income: $57,204

- Households earning over $100k: 32.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 19.4%

#40. Mayes County

- Median household income: $57,279

- Households earning over $100k: 26.9%

- Households earning less than $25k: 19.6%

#39. Pawnee County

- Median household income: $57,551

- Households earning over $100k: 24.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 20.3%

#38. Custer County

- Median household income: $57,562

- Households earning over $100k: 24.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 21.5%

#37. Carter County

- Median household income: $58,856

- Households earning over $100k: 26.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 18.8%

#36. Comanche County

- Median household income: $59,000

- Households earning over $100k: 24.4%

- Households earning less than $25k: 19.9%

#35. Harper County

- Median household income: $59,191

- Households earning over $100k: 23.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 20.4%

#34. Texas County

- Median household income: $59,275

- Households earning over $100k: 26.8%

- Households earning less than $25k: 24.0%

#33. Blaine County

- Median household income: $59,304

- Households earning over $100k: 27.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 16.1%

#32. Lincoln County

- Median household income: $59,425

- Households earning over $100k: 27.4%

- Households earning less than $25k: 20.4%

#31. Greer County

- Median household income: $60,183

- Households earning over $100k: 22.2%

- Households earning less than $25k: 24.9%

#30. Stephens County

- Median household income: $60,236

- Households earning over $100k: 26.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 20.1%

#29. Cotton County

- Median household income: $60,313

- Households earning over $100k: 25.7%

- Households earning less than $25k: 23.2%

#28. Osage County

- Median household income: $60,482

- Households earning over $100k: 28.7%

- Households earning less than $25k: 17.4%

#27. Dewey County

- Median household income: $60,550

- Households earning over $100k: 27.8%

- Households earning less than $25k: 15.4%

#26. Pottawatomie County

- Median household income: $60,828

- Households earning over $100k: 25.9%

- Households earning less than $25k: 19.9%

#25. Washington County

- Median household income: $61,205

- Households earning over $100k: 30.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 18.5%

#24. Jackson County

- Median household income: $61,497

- Households earning over $100k: 27.3%

- Households earning less than $25k: 17.6%

#23. Grant County

- Median household income: $61,824

- Households earning over $100k: 25.4%

- Households earning less than $25k: 19.5%

#22. Creek County

- Median household income: $61,849

- Households earning over $100k: 29.2%

- Households earning less than $25k: 19.0%

#21. Murray County

- Median household income: $61,904

- Households earning over $100k: 28.8%

- Households earning less than $25k: 19.9%

#20. Washita County

- Median household income: $61,980

- Households earning over $100k: 27.2%

- Households earning less than $25k: 18.1%

#19. Pontotoc County

- Median household income: $62,564

- Households earning over $100k: 27.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 17.2%

#18. Roger Mills County

- Median household income: $62,721

- Households earning over $100k: 28.4%

- Households earning less than $25k: 16.9%

#17. Love County

- Median household income: $62,940

- Households earning over $100k: 28.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 17.3%

#16. Beaver County

- Median household income: $64,266

- Households earning over $100k: 28.2%

- Households earning less than $25k: 13.6%

#15. Woodward County

- Median household income: $65,060

- Households earning over $100k: 30.3%

- Households earning less than $25k: 15.3%

#14. Oklahoma County

- Median household income: $65,374

- Households earning over $100k: 30.8%

- Households earning less than $25k: 17.6%

#13. Garfield County

- Median household income: $67,302

- Households earning over $100k: 28.4%

- Households earning less than $25k: 16.4%

#12. Tulsa County

- Median household income: $67,317

- Households earning over $100k: 32.8%

- Households earning less than $25k: 16.1%

#11. Alfalfa County

- Median household income: $67,870

- Households earning over $100k: 32.3%

- Households earning less than $25k: 18.4%

#10. Major County

- Median household income: $69,229

- Households earning over $100k: 27.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 15.7%

#9. Noble County

- Median household income: $70,071

- Households earning over $100k: 31.2%

- Households earning less than $25k: 13.7%

#8. Kingfisher County

- Median household income: $70,617

- Households earning over $100k: 32.1%

- Households earning less than $25k: 12.8%

#7. Cleveland County

- Median household income: $74,446

- Households earning over $100k: 36.0%

- Households earning less than $25k: 13.4%

#6. Grady County

- Median household income: $75,730

- Households earning over $100k: 34.7%

- Households earning less than $25k: 14.2%

#5. Rogers County

- Median household income: $77,688

- Households earning over $100k: 36.8%

- Households earning less than $25k: 11.7%

#4. Wagoner County

- Median household income: $78,520

- Households earning over $100k: 37.7%

- Households earning less than $25k: 11.9%

#3. Logan County

- Median household income: $82,735

- Households earning over $100k: 39.4%

- Households earning less than $25k: 12.9%

#2. McClain County

- Median household income: $84,778

- Households earning over $100k: 40.1%

- Households earning less than $25k: 11.3%

#1. Canadian County

- Median household income: $85,427

- Households earning over $100k: 41.9%

- Households earning less than $25k: 9.6%