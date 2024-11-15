How Brothers Osborne knew 'Break Mine' was a standout track

Sometimes, when you hear a song in its final, mastered form, you'll know whether it'll connect with listeners. But sometimes, the answer's not certain.

That's how Brothers Osborne feel about new music, especially their Grammy-nominated single, "Break Mine."



"You go in the studio, you write songs, you go in there and you record them and you never know what it's like until you go out and play them," the duo's TJ Osborne tells ABC Audio. "You can always just tell when a song has it or doesn't. And so far it's been really fun playing 'Break Mine' out on the road and hearing the fans sing it back, especially with it being such a new song."



"We felt that way with 'Stay a Little Longer,'" he adds. "Right off the bat, when we started playing, it felt like it had whatever that thing is."

"Break Mine" is the title track of Brothers Osborne's latest EP, out now.



Brothers Osborne are up for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 2024 CMA Awards. They won the category last year, but will they clinch the title again this year? You can find out when the show airs live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

