How Cody + Carrie felt about each other when they met

"They say don't meet your heroes because you might get disappointed, and I was not disappointed," Cody Johnson says, recalling meeting his new duet partner, Carrie Underwood.



The superstars recently shared a video of them recounting marveling at each other when they met at an award show.



"I remember leaving that night just saying I really, I really like that guy, and I hope I watch him do great things," Carrie says.



Cody adds, "Well, I feel the same way. We're around the same age, but I always grew up listening to your music, wondering, man, what it would be like to be in that position."



"It's really, it's a breath of fresh air to meet someone that fame hasn't affected and that is really staying grounded," he says of Carrie before cracking her up with a fun fact.



"When I told my kids, my little girls, that I met Carrie Underwood, they forgot all about Cody Johnson," the "'Til You Can't" singer shares with a laugh.



Cody and Carrie's highly anticipated duet, "I'm Gonna Love You," drops Friday. You can presave it now.

