How Cody Johnson can help you make it in Music City

Cody Johnson's partnering with Tractor Supply Company to mentor the next generation of country stars.

“I'm so proud to team up with Tractor Supply for their Emerging Artist Program, shining a spotlight on up-and-coming artists who have something real to share,” he says. “My high school FFA teacher was the first person to encourage me to perform."

"I took the stage and that moment ended up changing the course of my life," Cody continues. "He believed in me, and now it's my turn to help give someone that same encouragement.”

Entries will be accepted online through Dec. 1. The winner will receive a trip to Nashville and the opportunity to play before a private Cody show, to record a song and to meet with a music industry exec.

Tractor Supply launched its Life Out Here Emerging Artist Program in partnership with Lainey Wilson in 2023.

