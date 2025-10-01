How Good Is That? Old Dominion wraps US tour & heads to Europe

Along they way, they packed in 14,000 fans at the Minnesota State Fair, raised $89,000 for Save the Music and squeezed in a 700-person pop-up show at Odie's in Nashville to celebrate their new album, Barbara.
"It's been a thrill to visit so many places in the US this year, and share our new songs with Odies across the country," Matthew Ramsey says. "We couldn't have asked for a better welcome for Barbara, and we're excited to continue bringing these songs to fans around the world."
Next up, the five-man band kicks off their 10-date European tour Oct. 19 in Denmark. From there, they play the Odies Beach Vacation in Florida in November, before their Barbara-themed shows in Vegas in December.
