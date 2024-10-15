How Kelsea's dealing with her insecurity about being on 'The Voice'

Kelsea Ballerini's been open about her mental health the past few years, and it's no secret that she's gone to therapy to revisit her past and reflect on present-day life.



But one thing she's been insecure about lately is her upcoming new career venture as a coach on The Voice.



"I've gotten to the point where, if people don't like my music, I'm like, 'Fair enough. Not everything is for everyone.' [With The Voice], it was the first time I was putting myself in a position where people are just not going to like me," Kelsea tells Women's Health in her cover story interview.



So how's Kelsea planning to combat being engulfed by the harsh words of naysayers?



"There's still that little know-it-all in me that has to know the full scope of it," she says, adding that she'll try not to doomscroll on socials and go down the rabbit hole of public criticism.



"It's now on me to choose the right [course of action]," Kelsea says, with Women's Health noting that includes watching the episodes, critiquing herself and asking producers for their notes.



Kelsea will join Michael Bublé, John Legend and Adam Levine as coaches on season 27 of The Voice, premiering in spring 2025.



Meanwhile, her upcoming new album, Patterns, arrives Oct. 25, and you can preorder and presave it now.



Kelsea's Women's Health cover story is available to read in full at womenshealthmag.com.

