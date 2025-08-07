How 'Kill the Lights' illuminated Luke Bryan's career

Luke Bryan's taking a little trip down memory lane, celebrating his triple-Platinum album that came out a decade ago.

"It's pretty crazy to be celebratin 10 years of [Kill the Lights] with y'all!" he wrote on Instagram.

"Thanks for listening all these years and make sure you keep huntin, fishin and lovin every day!" he added, referencing the record's fourth single, which featured a video shot with his family.

All six singles from Luke's fifth record made it to #1: "Kick the Dust Up," "Strip It Down," "Home Alone Tonight" with Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild, "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day," "Move" and "Fast."

Kill the Lights made Luke the first artist in Billboard Country Airplay history to have six singles from the same album top the chart. It also debuted at #1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 after its release on Aug. 7, 2015.

