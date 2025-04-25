How losing weight is turning Jelly Roll into a daredevil + the only downside to his 'American Idol' gig

Jelly Roll has a new lease on life now that he's dropped close to 200 pounds. That's one of the things he discussed Thursday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

A "lot of protein and vegetables" have been key, along with a regimen of walking, he revealed, joking he's lost "an entire Jimmy Kimmel."

Now that he's smaller, Jelly has his sights set on some things that just were not possible before.

“I want to skydive, I want to ride a roller coaster, I want to ride a bull," he told Jimmy. "I know it sounds crazy [but] I want to wrestle an alligator."

The two also discussed Jelly's American Idol gig as mentor to his "little Jelly babies," with him admitting he's having trouble when they get voted off.

“I’m taking it worse than them," he said. "One of them came off last week and I’m, like, sobbing and she’s like, ‘I’m going to be OK.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m so sorry! I just really love you!'”

You can check out Jelly Roll's complete Jimmy Kimmel segment on YouTube or Hulu now.

