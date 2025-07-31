How much house $1 million buys you in Enid

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Enid, OK. (Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock/Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Enid. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

117 N Grand Ave, Enid
- Price: $895,000
- 3 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 14,500
- Price per square foot: $61
- See 117 N Grand Ave, Enid on Redfin.com

11614 W Rupe, Enid
- Price: $850,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,136
- Price per square foot: $271
- See 11614 W Rupe, Enid on Redfin.com

2528 W Carrier Rd, Enid
- Price: $849,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 8,232
- Price per square foot: $103
- See 2528 W Carrier Rd, Enid on Redfin.com

2601 Belle Crossing Dr, Enid
- Price: $825,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,432
- Price per square foot: $186
- See 2601 Belle Crossing Dr, Enid on Redfin.com

2609 Marymount, Enid
- Price: $815,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,767
- Price per square foot: $141
- See 2609 Marymount, Enid on Redfin.com

6 Silver Meadow Ln, Enid
- Price: $695,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,493
- Price per square foot: $278
- See 6 Silver Meadow Ln, Enid on Redfin.com

12 Chisholm Ln, Enid
- Price: $649,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,538
- Price per square foot: $183
- See 12 Chisholm Ln, Enid on Redfin.com

9217 N Van Buren St, Enid
- Price: $599,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,701
- Price per square foot: $162
- See 9217 N Van Buren St, Enid on Redfin.com

1512 Oak Hill Cir, Enid
- Price: $599,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,657
- Price per square foot: $128
- See 1512 Oak Hill Cir, Enid on Redfin.com

4619 Lovell Ln, Enid
- Price: $549,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,572
- Price per square foot: $153
- See 4619 Lovell Ln, Enid on Redfin.com

7 Thousand Oaks, Enid
- Price: $547,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,741
- Price per square foot: $146
- See 7 Thousand Oaks, Enid on Redfin.com

1605 Club House Dr, Enid
- Price: $525,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,288
- Price per square foot: $159
- See 1605 Club House Dr, Enid on Redfin.com

3002 Clairemont, Enid
- Price: $509,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,141
- Price per square foot: $162
- See 3002 Clairemont, Enid on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

