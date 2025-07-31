How much house $1 million buys you in Tulsa

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Tulsa, OK. (scarp577 // Shutterstock/scarp577 // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Tulsa. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

1316 E 18th St, Tulsa
- Price: $999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,476
- Price per square foot: $287
1316 E 18th St, Tulsa

10626 S Joplin Ave, Tulsa
- Price: $995,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,258
- Price per square foot: $189
10626 S Joplin Ave, Tulsa

1029 E 38th Pl, Tulsa
- Price: $995,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,925
- Price per square foot: $253
1029 E 38th Pl, Tulsa

2808 E 37th Pl, Tulsa
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,159
- Price per square foot: $314
2808 E 37th Pl, Tulsa

9417 S Gary Ave, Tulsa
- Price: $985,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,225
- Price per square foot: $188
9417 S Gary Ave, Tulsa

5630 E 117th Pl, Tulsa
- Price: $980,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,910
- Price per square foot: $165
5630 E 117th Pl, Tulsa

1730 E 67th St Unit K102, Tulsa
- Price: $980,000
- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 656
- Price per square foot: $1,493
1730 E 67th St Unit K102, Tulsa

4165 S Rockford Pl, Tulsa
- Price: $979,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,857
- Price per square foot: $254
4165 S Rockford Pl, Tulsa

8120 E 112th St, Owasso
- Price: $975,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,806
- Price per square foot: $167
8120 E 112th St, Owasso

4224 S 69th WestAvenue, Tulsa
- Price: $975,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,677
- Price per square foot: $171
4224 S 69th WestAvenue, Tulsa

3855 S Utica Ave, Tulsa
- Price: $949,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,955
- Price per square foot: $191
3855 S Utica Ave, Tulsa

6407 N Blue Sage Dr, Owasso
- Price: $949,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,193
- Price per square foot: $226
6407 N Blue Sage Dr, Owasso

3917 S Madison Ave, Tulsa
- Price: $949,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,350
- Price per square foot: $283
3917 S Madison Ave, Tulsa

4646 S Victor Ave, Tulsa
- Price: $945,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,347
- Price per square foot: $217
4646 S Victor Ave, Tulsa

3528 S Wheeling Ave, Tulsa
- Price: $945,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,596
- Price per square foot: $262
3528 S Wheeling Ave, Tulsa

6038 E 119th Pl, Tulsa
- Price: $939,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,800
- Price per square foot: $247
6038 E 119th Pl, Tulsa

11938 S Canton Ave, Tulsa
- Price: $938,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,102
- Price per square foot: $183
11938 S Canton Ave, Tulsa

3128 E 103rd Pl, Tulsa
- Price: $929,900
- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,050
- Price per square foot: $229
3128 E 103rd Pl, Tulsa

11616 S Hudson Ct, Tulsa
- Price: $925,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,776
- Price per square foot: $193
11616 S Hudson Ct, Tulsa

4603 E 118th Pl, Tulsa
- Price: $899,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,550
- Price per square foot: $197
4603 E 118th Pl, Tulsa

6364 N Blue Sage Dr, Owasso
- Price: $899,500
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,728
- Price per square foot: $241
6364 N Blue Sage Dr, Owasso

3506 E 110th Pl, Tulsa
- Price: $899,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,152
- Price per square foot: $146
3506 E 110th Pl, Tulsa

10623 S Oxford Ave, Tulsa
- Price: $895,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,394
- Price per square foot: $139
10623 S Oxford Ave, Tulsa

3898 E 72nd St, Tulsa
- Price: $895,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,698
- Price per square foot: $190
3898 E 72nd St, Tulsa

4127 S Cincinnati Ave, Tulsa
- Price: $894,900
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,649
- Price per square foot: $245
4127 S Cincinnati Ave, Tulsa

5263 Oak Leaf Dr, Tulsa
- Price: $889,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,793
- Price per square foot: $185
5263 Oak Leaf Dr, Tulsa

17822 E Patriot Dr, Owasso
- Price: $889,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,529
- Price per square foot: $251
17822 E Patriot Dr, Owasso

243 E 27th Pl, Tulsa
- Price: $885,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,453
- Price per square foot: $256
243 E 27th Pl, Tulsa

6623 E 134th Pl S, Bixby
- Price: $875,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,170
- Price per square foot: $169
6623 E 134th Pl S, Bixby

2705 E 23rd St, Tulsa
- Price: $875,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,349
- Price per square foot: $261
2705 E 23rd St, Tulsa

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

