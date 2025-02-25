How to see Keith Urban and Blake Shelton on 'The Road'

Keith Urban is hitting The Road with Blake Shelton.

The Australian superstar will headline the new CBS show, produced by Blake and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. Of course, Blake and Keith are veterans of music reality shows, Blake with The Voice and Keith with American Idol.

In the new competition, talent will be given the opportunity to open for big names, with the audience helping decide who continues on to the next city.

“I spent a lot of my underage life playing in some seedy pubs, sometimes just for the bartender," Keith reflects. "So I love the idea of throwing artists into a real-world environment to find out if they are artists.“

"Paying your dues sucks, but there are things in this business that can’t be taught, like how to put together a set list, whether to extend or cut a song during your performance or how to work the crowd," he continues. "For me, touring has always been my first love. It’s where the rubber meets the road."

Expect to hear Keith sing his own hits on the show, like his current single, "Straight Line," when it premieres in the fall.

Here's where The Road will be shooting, with free tickets available online:

3/2 -- Fort Worth, Texas, Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall

3/5 -– Dallas, Texas, The Factory in Deep Ellum

3/9 -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Oklahoma Ranch

3/12 -- Tulsa, Oklahoma, Cain's Ballroom

3/24 -- Memphis, Tennessee, Minglewood Hall

3/28 -- Nashville, Tennessee, Marathon Music Works

4/2 -- Nashville, Tennessee, Ryman Auditorium

