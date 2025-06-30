How you can livestream Eric Church's upcoming Red Rocks run

If you can't make it to Colorado for Eric Church's upcoming three-night run at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, you'll be able to watch it on the live concert streaming platform Nugs.

Inspired by his new album, Evangeline vs. the Machine, each night will have a different theme. On July 14 it's Eric Church vs. The Machine, adding strings, horns and a choir to his band. The second night, Eric Church vs. The ECB, showcases his original band, including vocalist Joanna Cotten. The final night is an acoustic, stripped-down show named Eric Church vs. The Guitar.

You can preorder the pay-per-view concerts on Nugs now, starting at $24.99 each or $59.99 for all three. You can also upgrade to 4K.

Next up, Eric sets out on his 22-date Free the Machine arena tour Sept. 12.

