How you can livestream Eric Church's upcoming Red Rocks run

ABC
By Stephen Hubbard

If you can't make it to Colorado for Eric Church's upcoming three-night run at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, you'll be able to watch it on the live concert streaming platform Nugs.

Inspired by his new album, Evangeline vs. the Machine, each night will have a different theme. On July 14 it's Eric Church vs. The Machine, adding strings, horns and a choir to his band. The second night, Eric Church vs. The ECB, showcases his original band, including vocalist Joanna Cotten. The final night is an acoustic, stripped-down show named Eric Church vs. The Guitar.

You can preorder the pay-per-view concerts on Nugs now, starting at $24.99 each or $59.99 for all three. You can also upgrade to 4K.

Next up, Eric sets out on his 22-date Free the Machine arena tour Sept. 12.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!