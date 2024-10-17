"I Ain't Sayin'" Jordan Davis is having a "damn good time"

Jordan Davis sure knows how to have a "damn good time" in his "I Ain't Sayin'" music video.



Out now, the summery visualizer centers around Jordan's boat and backyard party and the breakdown of one of his female friend's romantic relationships. Fortunately for her, after walking away from the half-hearted ex, she's got Jordan and the crew to celebrate the new season with.



"Had a great time with some of my good friends filming this out in Charleston," Jordan shares on Instagram.



"I Ain't Sayin'" is the lead single from Jordan's next as-yet-untitled album and is currently in the top 30 of the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.