"I Ain't Sayin'" Jordan Davis has new music coming

Jordan Davis is releasing a new track, "I Ain't Sayin'," on Friday.



The announcement arrived on Jordan's social media alongside the song's cover art.



As earlier teased by Jordan, "I Ain't Sayin'" is an uptempo love song that has the singer sharing why he's a better pick than the other guy pursuing his love interest.



"I ain't sayin' I'm an angel/ Baby if you can't tell/ No I ain't the take-you-home-to-momma type/ I ain't sayin' he's a bad guy/ All I know is that guy must have upped and lost his mind tonight," Jordan sings in the chorus in a snippet shared on Instagram.



You can presave "I Ain't Sayin'" now to hear the full track as soon as it arrives.



Jordan's latest album is 2023's Bluebird Days, which spawned the #1 hits "Tucson Too Late," "Next Thing You Know," "What My World Spins Around" and the Luke Bryan-assisted "Buy Dirt." In June, he teamed with rock group NEEDTOBREATHE for a two-track release following their CMT Crossroads collab.



To catch Jordan on his ongoing Damn Good Time World Tour, head to jordandavisofficial.com.

