If you've dreamed of vacationing in Mexico with Luke Bryan, it's time to buy your ticket

Luke Bryan's gearing up for the 11th year of his annual Caribbean getaway vacation that takes its name from his 2013 hit "Crash My Party" and the Spanish word for beach.

The 2016 incarnation of Crash My Playa will take place Jan. 15-18 at Moon Palace Cancun.

"Every year I’m blown away by how special Crash My Playa has become," Luke says. "From the beachside shows to the late-night hangouts, it’s one of the highlights of my year. I can't wait to be back in Cancún with our fans and kick off 2026 in the best way possible."

As usual, Luke will headline two nights of concerts with plenty of special guests.

Presales for previous attendees start on Friday, before what's known as the Blind Faith On-Sale on Monday.

Although the full lineup hasn't been announced yet, Luke typically doesn't disappoint. Last year Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, Dustin Lynch and Dylan Scott all joined him in Mexico.

